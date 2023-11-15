Bangladeshi student enrolment in US hits record high: report

It's time we ask about the legitimacy of the Master’s degrees being administered in our public universities. File Photo: STAR

The number of Bangladeshi students studying in the United States has reached an all-time high, according to the 2023 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The report, released by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education, found that 13,563 Bangladeshi students were enrolled in US colleges and universities during the 2022–2023 academic year.

This represents a 28 percent increase from the previous academic year, and one of the highest overall increases in the world.

The surge in Bangladeshi students is part of a broader trend of increased international student enrolment. The total number of international students in the US surpassed one million during the 2022–2023 academic year, due to the fastest annual growth rate in four decades.

"We are excited to see that more and more Bangladeshi students are choosing the United States for higher education study," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

"From engaging in groundbreaking research to enriching campus life through cultural programs, Bangladeshi students continue to make impressive achievements across US campuses."

The 2023 Open Doors Report also found that the number of Bangladeshi undergraduate students increased by more than 50 percent, with 2,500 students enrolled in undergraduate (bachelor's and associate degrees) studies.

Nearly 10,000 Bangladeshi postgraduates are enrolled in US institutions, making Bangladesh seventh in the world for graduate student enrolment in the United States.

During the past decade, Bangladeshi students in the United States have increased by more than 300 percent, from 3,314 students during the 2011–2012 academic year to 13,563 students during the 2022–2023 academic year.