AUW to host commencement ceremony for education grad students

Asian University for Women (AUW) has announced the commencement of its first-ever MA in Education programme at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Chattogram on February 25, 2024.

The AUW will celebrate the graduation of 21 students from its pioneering cohort of MA in Education graduates, reads a press release.

Among the graduates, AUW recognises the dedication and perseverance of the 19 Afghan students, who have overcome numerous challenges to reach this significant milestone.

With equal enthusiasm, it will celebrate the accomplishments of two Bangladeshi students, whose commitment to excellence serves as an inspiration to all, said the press release.

Social Welfare Minister and former education minister Dipu Moni is scheduled to attend the event as chief guest.

Professor Christopher Morphew, dean of School of Education at Johns Hopkins University, is expected to be the graduation speaker.

Dr Kamal Nasser Chowdhury, advisor to PM for education and cultural affairs; Dr Manzoor Ahmed, professor emeritus of BRAC University; and Dr Christopher Thomas, of Graduate School of Education at the Stanford University are also set to join the programme.

Following the commencement ceremony, AUW will host a symposium on "Equity in Education: Challenges and Innovation," featuring distinguished speakers addressing critical issues in education.