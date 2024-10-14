Auto-pass for all HSC examinees will undermine results of majority: edu adviser

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud today said if all HSC candidates are given auto-pass, it will undermine the results of majority of the students who passed the exams through hard work.

He made the comments following demands of some students seeking auto-pass for all HSC candidates this year.

"I've heard that a small number of students raised a demand regarding the upcoming HSC examination results, saying that all should be given auto-pass," the adviser told BSS.

Noting that it would have been better to hold the rest of the HSC exams this year, Wahiduddin said the authorities had to cancel the HSC exams in an unwarranted situation in the secretariat.

The board authorities informed the adviser that they were following earlier precedents of preparing the final results of those HSC subjects where exams were cancelled. They said that the final results were prepared by combining the results of SSC-related subjects.

The results of those who to re-examine the next year due to failure in SSC have also been taken. Therefore, those who will not pass the final result cannot be said to have been deprived, he said.

The results of those who failed in an SSC subject and retook the exam the next year were taken into consideration, Wahiduddin said.

"If all candidates are given auto-pass now, it will undermine the results of the majority students who have passed the exams [through hard work]. So, I do not see any logical ground for such a demand [of giving an auto-pass to all]," he added.