'Assault' on teacher sparks protests at PSTU

A teacher of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) was allegedly assaulted by one of its officials last night, sparking protests on the campus.

Campus sources said the incident took place around 9:00pm in the dining room of Krishi Kunjo, the dormitory used by the teachers and staffers of PSTU.

Angered by the assault, the teachers and students held separate programmes on the campus yesterday, demanding justice.

The students surrounded the administration building from morning to noon. Besides, a procession was brought out and a human chain was formed on the University Teachers' Association premises.

The association leaders and agitating students said when Nazrul Islam, an assistant professor and department chairman of post-harvest technology and marketing department at PSTU, was having dinner with some other colleagues.

At that time, Shamsul Haque Russell, the personal assistant of the university's pro-vice chancellor, harled expletives and assaulted him over previous enmity following a dispute over official matter, said the sources.

In this regard, the teacher submitted a written complaint to the Teachers' Association at that very night.

Denying the allegations, Samsul Haque Russell said he only had an argument with the teacher.

Prof Jehad Parvez, president of the teachers' association, said, "If the authorities fail to resolve the matter, we will take the next course of action."

Contacted, Vice-Chancellor Dr Swadesh Chandra Samanto said he is currently in Dhaka for official work. If such an incident occurs, action will be taken as per the rules, he added.