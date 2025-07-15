Assault on 2 JnU teachers: 3 JCD leaders suspended, two banned from campus

The Jagannath University (JnU) authorities have suspended three Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders over an attack on two teachers and three leaders of Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad.

The decision was announced in a notice tonight, signed by JnU acting registrar Prof Sheikh Gias Uddin.

The suspended students are: Yasin Hossain Saif, of mass communication and journalism (session 2020–21); Abu Hena Mursalin, of social work (session 2018–19); and Imran Hasan Iman, of Bangla (session 2023–24). All three are member-secretaries of the university unit of Chhatra Dal.

Additionally, two senior leaders of the JnU unit JCD have been banned from the campus in connection with the same incident.

They are: Md Mahmudul Hasan, of chemistry (session 2012–13), and Md Zahidul Islam, of philosophy (session 2012–13). Both are joint conveners of the unit.

Meanwhile, Azizul Hakim, a student of history (session 2020–21), has been issued a warning.

The university authorities said he will be suspended without further notice, if he was found involved in any disciplinary violations in the future.