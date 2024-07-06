Anti-Quota protests: CU students hold road march, sit-in programmes

Several hundred students of Chittagong University today blocked the Gate-2 intersection of the port city for over one hour demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system for government jobs.

Starting from the Sholoshohor Rail Station area, students of different departments around 4:30pm marched through the road and took position in 2 Number Gate crossing road at 5:00pm. Students staged a sit-in on the highway, chanting slogans.

Around 6:00pm, the agitating students finished their programme and returned to the campus.

Talking to The Daily Star, a protestor Robiul Islam said, "We do not accept this discriminatory quota system. This quota system is an oppression on meritorious students. We will continue our movement until our demands are met."

Among the four demands, a major one is the formation of a commission to reform the quota system in government jobs based on the 2018 circular.

Photo: Rajib Raihan/Star

If the positions that are kept aside for candidates with quota are not filled, those should be allotted to merit-based candidates.

Additionally, individuals should be allowed to use the quota system only once in their lifetime for any type of competitive government examination, including public university entrance exams.

Students have been holding the anti-quota demonstrations for the sixth consecutive day.