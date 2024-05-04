All secondary edn institutions to stay shut in 25 dists today

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions in Dhaka and 24 other districts will remain closed today due to the ongoing heatwave.

In a press release yesterday, the education ministry said educational institutions in all districts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions will remain open.

The educational institutions in Dhaka and Tangail districts of Dhaka division, Chandpur district of Chattogram, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division will also remain closed, said the release.

The announcement came after a fresh heat alert for 48 hours was issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department yesterday.

"The ongoing heatwave over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions, and the western parts of Dhaka division may continue for 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today [yesterday]," meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said in the latest heatwave alert message.

Because of the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase, said the message.

On Thursday, the education ministry announced that secondary educational institutions in some districts may remain closed todaydepending on weather conditions.

The ministry yesterday disclosed the districts' names.

Meanwhile, the primary schools will resume in-person classes tomorrow as per the earlier announcement of the primary and mass education ministry while the pre-primary classes will remain shut until further notice.