Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:25 PM

All govt primary schools closed indefinitely for 'children's safety'

Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:08 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:25 PM
All government primary schools, Child Welfare Trust-run primary schools, and Bureau of Non-Formal Education learning centres in the City Corporation areas of the eight divisional cities have been closed indefinitely.

The decision was communicated through a Ministry of Primary and Mass Education press release today.

The schools and were closed for children's safety, the press release said.

Earlier, last night, the Ministry of Education declared to close all educational institutions under its jurisdiction at the secondary and higher secondary levels (schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions) as well as polytechnic institutes until further notice. Later University Grants Commission declared to close all the public and private universities along with their affiliated colleges. It was also instructed to vacate its dormitories.

