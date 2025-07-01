Alim exam question quoting Sheikh Mujib sparks debate, probe launched

A multiple-choice question in this year's Alim Bangla First Paper exam today has sparked widespread debate after it quoted a statement by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board formed a three-member committee today to investigate the incident, said Board Chairman Prof Muhammad Nurul Haq.

The question cited the line, "Bhorosha Holo, Aar Domate Parbe Na" ("There is hope now, they won't be able to suppress us anymore"), and asked students to identify the reason behind Mujib's optimism.

The options included: (a) The Bengali people realised their language was under threat, (b) A nationwide hartal followed the news of the February 21 shootings, (c) Slogans were raised in Faridpur demanding the release of political prisoners, and (d) Bangabandhu was released from jail.

The question quickly circulated on social media, drawing both criticism and support.

According to the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, the question was sourced from the official textbook published by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), where the quoted line still appears.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nurul Haq said the issue was noticed during the exam.

"There are established procedures and oversight teams involved in question paper preparation, and we typically do not interfere," he said.

"However, we do issue guidelines to avoid controversial content. In this case, if someone deliberately included such a question to provoke controversy, action will be taken."

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate. The committee has been asked to submit a report within seven working days.

When asked whether the question was indeed controversial, Haq noted that "following the July uprising, public sensitivities around such topics have increased. The question could have been avoided."