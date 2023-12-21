AHZ hosts AGM in Dhaka

AHZ, a higher education provider, hosted its annual general meeting (AGM) and rebranding ceremony at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

AHZ Chief Executive Officer Golam Mortuza, Chief Commercial Officer Zahirul Islam, Director of International Recruitment Adam O'Flynn, Chief Marketing Officer James Brotherhood, Director of Partnership Katharine Ovens, Global Digital Marketing Manager Jubair Hasan, Marketing Regional Manager Mahfuz Kushal, and the regional managers in Bangladesh Wahid Zaman, HM Shahjalal, and Rony Roy were present, among others.

AHZ is one of the leading international brands in higher education in the UK and is currently operating in Bangladesh.