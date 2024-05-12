Age limit for govt job: No decision yet, says edu minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said his recommendation letter sent to the public administration ministry to raise the age limit for public service holds no further significance after the state's response.

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain declared the issue as a matter of governmental policy decision.

"We will review the issue and make a decision in the future," he said.

Addressing a press briefing on the SSC result, Mohibul Hassan said, "A particular group exploiting my recommendation for their agenda is unacceptable."

Mohibul Hassan acknowledged job seekers' concerns over the age limit, prompting his recommendation. However, he noted, "The number of job seekers over 30 is only one percent, questioning the necessity of increasing the age limit."

Yesterday, Dhaka University saw protests demanding an age limit increase from 30 to 35 for government jobs.

Mohibul Hassan reiterated, "Any attempts to incite unrest over this matter are unacceptable."