Adviser Bidhan stresses tech-based modern education to face 4RI

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder has stressed the need for imparting quality education based on science, information technology and knowledge to confront the challenge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4RI).

"Without quality education on the basis of a stronger foundation in science, information technology and knowledge, it is impossible to face the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as it requires skilled human resources," he said.

He was addressing the 11th convocation of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) as the chief guest at Senaprangan in the capital today.

Bidhan mentioned that information technology is in the highest demand across the globe in the modern age of education.

"Education is not just about textbook knowledge, but it is also an area of forming values, ethics and leadership. Therefore, emphasis should also be given on developing students as humane, rational and compassionate citizens," he said.

Presided over by UAP Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Qumrul Ahsan, the function was attended by the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Architect Mahbuba Haque, members of the trustees, faculty members, officers, guardians and graduate students.

Engineer Mohammad Enayetur Rahmann was the main speaker.

Mentioning that education is now changing rapidly with the advancement of newer technology, the adviser said that it brings radical changes in the lives of people and the social system.

"The education system must be reorganised in line with this change. The teaching methods, curriculum and evaluation must be up-to-date," he said.

He added that it is possible to improve the quality of life of society and people by applying the knowledge gained through research.

"Universities should give more importance to research and build a merit-based society," he said.

Addressing the new graduates, the adviser said the knowledge they have acquired should be used not only for their personal development but also for the welfare of the country and the nation.

The degree should not be limited to just a recognition, but rather become a symbol of a responsible commitment, he said.

He also said awareness should be created on various social issues, including mental health, environment, poverty and discrimination.

"We expect that our new generation will stand against prejudice and ignorance with the light of reason, humanity and wisdom," he said.

The adviser expressed hope that the UAP will continue to work towards building a generation skilled in science and technology and inspired by human values.