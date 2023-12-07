Admit 21 children in seven days

HC orders Viqarunnisa

The High Court yesterday directed the authorities of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College to admit 21 children, whose siblings have already been admitted, to class one in seven days.

The HC scrapped the provisions of a government circular under which they couldn't be admitted.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu delivered the verdict following a petition filed by their guardians.

Petitioner's counsel ABM Altaf Hossain said the education ministry issued a circular on January 16, saying only 5 percent of students beyond the total seats will be admitted at the private institutions.

The 21 could not be admitted due to the conditions that the circular was not issued when they applied for admission.