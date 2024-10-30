Admission test results published for agricultural universities

The results of the 2023-24 first-year undergraduate admission test for nine universities under the agricultural cluster system were published yesterday on the official Agricultural Cluster Admissions website.

Candidates who have been placed on the merit and waiting lists are required to submit their preferred choices for universities, degrees, and subjects between tomorrow and November 4, according to a notification on the site.

The list of university and subject placements for merit-listed candidates will be published on November 9.

These students will need to complete preliminary admission by paying fees from November 10 to November 14.

The first auto-migration of admissions will take place on November 18, with candidates from the waiting list being offered seats from November 19 to November 22 if seats are available.

The second auto-migration is scheduled for November 26, with additional waiting-list admissions taking place between November 27-30 and December 4-6.

From December 9 to 12, students who completed the preliminary admission process will complete the final admission by submitting their original transcripts, college certificates, and any required quota documents at their respective universities.

After completing the admission process, each university will announce the start date of classes through a notification.

The agricultural cluster admission test was held on October 25 at eight main centres and three sub-centres across the country, with candidates competing for 3,718 seats.

The nine universities in the cluster include Bangladesh Agricultural University (1,116 seats), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (435 seats), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (698 seats), Patuakhali Science and Technology University (448 seats), Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (270 seats), Sylhet Agricultural University (431 seats), Khulna Agricultural University (150 seats), Habiganj Agricultural University (90 seats), and Kurigram Agricultural University (80 seats).