Admission Test: 24 cluster univs halt application process

The application process of undergraduate admission test for the 2023-24 academic year at 24 public universities, which are under GST (general, science, and technology) cluster, has been halted due to "unavoidable" circumstances, said the admission committee.

Prof Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chancellor of Jessore University of Science and Technology and also convener of GST admission committee, told The Daily Star yesterday that the process slated to begin on Monday has been halted temporarily and a new schedule will be announced after a meeting of the committee on January 31.

He said, based on discussions on specific "technical issues" and feedback from vice-chancellors of all GST cluster universities at a meeting on Wednesday, the committee decided to delay the application process to ensure smooth holding of tests.

Currently, there are three cluster admission tests -- GST, agriculture, and another one with Ruet, Cuet and Kuet. Under this system, universities are grouped together to admit students based on their choices and merit.