Admission process of CUET, RUET and KUET postponed

The admission process and orientation for the 2023-24 academic year at Cchittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), and Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), have been postponed.

According to the admission-related website of the engineering cluster, the new dates will be announced later.

The announcement stated that the orientation class for the students admitted to CUET, KUET, and RUET for the 2023-24 academic year has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

Additionally, the fourth phase of the admission process, scheduled for July 14 and 15, has also been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The new admission dates will be communicated to the students via SMS and the website.

Earlier, the fourth phase of the admission process was scheduled for July 14 and 15. Before that, it was supposed to take place on July 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, the orientation class date for the three universities was scheduled for July 31.