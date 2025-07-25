Admission to colleges begins July 30

Admissions for students who recently passed the SSC and equivalent examinations will begin on July 30 and continue until August 11, as per the admission policy for Class XI published yesterday.

Classes for the 11th grade are scheduled to begin on September 15, according to the notice signed by the senior secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the education ministry.

As per the policy, applications are to be submitted online which would be processed in three phases, based on the SSC results.

Students must pay an application fee of Tk 220 and can choose a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges.

The first phase of the admissions are scheduled to take place from August 12 to 14, with results set to be published on August 20.

Two percent of seats would be reserved for children of officials working at the education ministry and its affiliated offices, provided that they meet the minimum qualifications.

In addition, five percent of seats will be reserved for children of freedom fighters. If no eligible candidates are found under this quota, the seats must be filled from the general merit list. These seats cannot be left vacant under any circumstances.

The government has also fixed admission fees for colleges across the country.

In Dhaka, MPO-listed colleges can charge a maximum of Tk 5,000 for both Bangla and English versions. In other metropolitan areas, the maximum fee is Tk 3,000.

At the district level, the fee has been capped at Tk 2,000, while at the upazila or town level, it is Tk 1,500.

For non-MPO or partially government-funded colleges, the fees are higher. In Dhaka, these colleges may charge up to Tk 7,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 8,500 for the English version.