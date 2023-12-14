Address parents’ concerns: speakers

We need additional training for teachers, awareness campaigns for parents, and improving required physical infrastructure to address these challenges. — Ferdousi Begum Principal of Rotnogorva Farida Zaman School and College

While the new competency-based national curriculum is being readily accepted by the students, ensuring its smooth implementation requires addressing the guardians' concerns and providing adequate training to teachers, speakers told a roundtable yesterday.

They stressed for collaborative efforts for implementing the curriculum effectively.

Bangladesh Nari Progati Sangha organised the roundtable titled "Competency-based New Curriculum of Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward" at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

It was attended by government officials, teachers, trainers and guardians.

Prof Ratan Siddique, former NCTB chairman, said through this curriculum, students will become true "learners", not just "examinees".

"Earlier, there was only competition among students. From now on students will learn to cooperate among themselves through different class works. It will bring qualitative change to the students' learning and behaviour," he added.

Nasrin Begum, coordinator of BNPS, presented an article clarifying recent criticism and propaganda centring the new curriculum.

Ladly K Faiz, executive director of CWFD, stressed the importance of incorporating new approaches to education. "Any new method should be seen in a positive way. Otherwise, our children will be left behind compared to other developed countries," she said.

Noted author and academician Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal highlighted the positive impact of the new curriculum on children's learning.

"The children have accepted this curriculum with joy. That is the biggest achievement," he said, adding that science education has been given more importance in the new curriculum.

Meherunnesa, headteacher of Rayer Bazar High School, said, "We have engaged with parents through meetings to help them understand the curriculum."

Ferdousi Begum, principal of Rotnogorva Farida Zaman School and College, said, "The problem is not in the curriculum, but with the skills of teachers, and mindset of parents."

"We need additional training for teachers, awareness campaigns for parents, and improving required physical infrastructure to address these challenges," she added.

She also urged the government not to make frequent changes to curriculum, which may hamper a student's general learning process.

Prof Md Abdul Mannan of North South University, said the new curriculum will help students identify the real world aspects and learn effectively.

Prof Syed Mahfooz Ali, director of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, shared plans for providing further training to teachers in phases and bringing all educational institutions under the curriculum's scope.

NCTB member (Curriculum) Prof Md Moshiuzzaman said the curriculum is focused on reducing rote learning and adapting to modern technologies.

He shared plans for organising education fairs at upazila level to expand awareness and display students' class outcomes.

Rokeya Kabir, executive director of BNPS, moderated the roundtable, chaired by BNPS chairperson and educationist Shaymoli Nasrin Chowdhury.