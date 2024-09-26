Academic activities at SUST to resume Oct 20: Official

Students can move into dorms from October 8

SUST VC to go on a 2 month leave, amidst on going protest demanding his resignation. File photo: Star

Academic activities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will resume on October 20, Acting Registrar Syed Salim Md Abdul Qadir said today.

"Students will be able to move into the residential halls between October 8 and 15, and classes and exams will start from October 20. Departments are required to complete all exam activities by November 19," the official said.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university yesterday afternoon, he said.

Classes and exams at the university have remained suspended since May 26 due to the Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacations. The suspension was further prolonged by a teachers' strike over a pension scheme. After student unrest, the campus remained without administrative oversight, preventing the resumption of classes.

Additionally, on August 26, local residents evicted some male students from the residential halls, saying they were BCL members who occupied the halls. The male students have not been able to return to their halls since then. However, the residential halls for female students have remained open as usual.