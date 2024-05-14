From 87pc pass rate to 100pc failure

All 24 students of Khayerbari Mirzapur Madrasa in Birampur failed Dakhil exams

The recent SSC and its equivalent exams results from Khayerbari Mirzapur Madrasa have sparked controversy and dissatisfaction among parents and school authorities alike as not a single student passed the Dakhil exam this year, compared to 87 percent success rate of last year.

The madrasa, which has consistently maintained a high pass rate in the Dakhil examinations over the past three years, faced an unexpected turn this year as none of the 24 students from the science department managed to pass the exam.

This decline in performance has left both parents and the school administration bewildered, with many attributing the anomaly to a lack of proper oversight and academic focus within the institution. Despite being affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board since 1985, such a drastic deviation from the norm has raised concerns about the quality of education and management practices within the madrasa.

Assistant Teacher Lutfur Rahman said such results were unprecedented. They would file a petition for revaluation.

Abul Fazal, a parent, criticised the lax attitude of school authorities.

Anisur Rahman, chairman of the school's management committee, said the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

District education official Shamsur Ali Mondal said he will investigate the reasons behind the mass failure and take appropriate action.