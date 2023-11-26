78.64pc pass 2023 HSC, equivalent exams

The combined pass rate across 11 education boards of the 2023 HSC and equivalent exams is 78.64 percent.

Top officials of two boards confirmed the information after the prime minister unveiled the results this morning.

Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of all 11 education boards to the premier at the Gono Bhaban.

Later, the chairmen of the nine general education boards, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board handed over the result statistics of their respective boards.

This year a total of 13, 74,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 6, 98,135 are boys and 6, 76,353 are girls.

How to know your HSC results

Candidates can get their HSC results online or through SMS.

To get the results under general boards through SMS, candidates have to type HSC, the first three letters of the board name, followed by the candidate's roll number and the year, and send it to 16222.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '123456' will have to send: HSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2023 and send the SMS to 16222.

Alternatively, the candidates can also get their results from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd.

They can download individual result sheets by entering roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions can also download their results from https://dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd by putting in the EIIN number of the institution.

More to follow...