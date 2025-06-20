6 dormitories, one academic building get new names at HSTU

The administration of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) in Dinajpur has renamed six residential halls and one academic building.

The decision was made during the university's 59th Regent Board meeting held on May 29.

An official order, signed by HSTU Registrar Prof M Jahangir Kabir, was issued on June 2 to implement the changes.

According to the order, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall has been renamed Bijoy 24 Hall, while Tajuddin Ahmad Hall is now Shaheed Abrar Fahad Hall.

Sheikh Russel Hall has been renamed Shaheed Nur Hossain Hall, and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall is now Begum Rokeya Hall.

Meanwhile, Ivy Rahman Hall has been renamed Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, and Dr M Wazed Miah Academic Building is now the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Building.

Additionally, the administration has proposed renaming Sheikh Sayera Khatun Hall after Begum Khaleda Zia, pending formal consent from her family, as stated in the official notice.

The changes come in response to demands raised by students during the university's anti-discrimination movement, which intensified in July last year.

The university later formed a committee to evaluate the proposals, confirmed the university's registrar M Jahangir Kabir.

According to him, the committee had distributed a Google form to collect student opinions and held discussions with various student bodies and stakeholders.

After reaching a consensus, the proposed names were submitted to the Regent Board, which later approved them, he said.