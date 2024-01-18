Education
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:08 PM

Education

46th BCS preliminary test on March 9

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:03 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:08 PM
43th bcs result

The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations will be held on March 9 this year.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued a press release in this regard today.

The exams will be held in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. The two-hour test will start at 10:00am.

Information regarding exam venues, seat plans and other instructions will be available at the BPSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd and Tele talk Bangladesh Ltd website: http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd

The PSC published the 46th BCS circular seeking applications for 3,140 posts. According to a report by Prothom Alo, about 338,000 candidates have applied for the exams.

