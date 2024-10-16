43rd BCS results published

2,064 appointed, 99 put on hold

The results of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) final recruitment result have been published.

Currently, 2,064 candidates have been appointed, while the results of 99 candidates are on hold, the public administration ministry said in a notification yesterday.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) had recommended 2,163 candidates for cadre posts.

When contacted for comments on why the results of 99 candidates were withheld, no officials from the ministry were willing to talk.

However, a top official, wishing anonymity, told The Daily Star that some candidates recommended by the PSC did not attend the mandatory health check-up, and some others had "incomplete information".

It should be noted that on December 26, 2023, the PSC had published the final results of the 43rd BCS, recommending the recruitment of 2,805 cadre and non cadre candidates.

However, after the government fell on August 5, the interim administration began re-evaluating the background of 255 candidates recommended at the time.

During the ongoing review, the Ministry of Public Administration reported that in the changing circumstances, further scrutiny was needed for the 255 candidates. Their intelligence reports were sent to a special branch for verification. Once the health certificates and intelligence reports are received, an official notification will be issued.

The announcement for the 43rd BCS exam was made on November 30, 2020.

On October 29, 2021, over 435,000 candidates took the preliminary BCS exam across various centres across the country. The results were published on January 20, 2022, with 15,220 candidates passing the prelims.

The written exams were held in July that year, and 9,841 candidates passed the written test.