35 Public Univs: Teachers go on work abstention indefinitely

Demand reinstatement of pension benefits

Public university teachers across the country will go on an indefinite work abstention programme starting today as the government has not heeded their demand to reinstate previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, announced the programme yesterday afternoon when teachers were observing a full-day work abstention programme at Dhaka University's Arts building.

"The work abstention programme will continue until our demand is met. Classes, exams, and other academic and administrative activities will remain suspended during the movement," Nizamul said while briefing the media.

Following the briefing, DU authorities, in a notice yesterday, announced the suspension of all exams until further notice citing "unavoidable circumstances".

As part of the work abstention programme, protesting teachers at their respective universities will observe an hour-long sit-in every afternoon to speak to the media and provide updates about the programme.

They had earlier threatened the action in case the government did not meet the demand.

Now, teachers in all 35 public universities, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, said they will join the work abstention programme starting today.

"The decision to implement the new pension scheme was taken without first discussing it with us -- the teachers who are the primary stakeholders. This is discriminatory and unacceptable," said Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association.

Prof Habibur Rahman, president of the Rajshahi University Teachers' Association, said, "Our demand is based on the fact that those who join as teachers in July will face problems in the future. We've clarified our stance by holding a press conference during the movement. But the government did not respond to our demands."

Earlier, FBUTA, citing a recently published gazette, said teachers who will be appointed in public universities from July 1 will fall under the new pension scheme instead of the current pension facilities offered by the universities.

They fear that many meritorious students will not join the teaching profession if the new scheme, which they termed "discriminatory", is implemented.

They have been demanding the cancellation of the gazette in this regard through several peaceful protests since May 26.

Speaking on the issue, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said the ministry could not make any decisions on the Universal Pension Scheme as it is a matter of government policy and falls outside the ministry's jurisdiction.

"We cannot comment for or against a government policy. This policy applies to all autonomous institutions, not just universities," he told reporters at the International Mother Language Institute.

The minister, however, said that they are aware of the ongoing movement of the university teachers and that a dialogue is ongoing with the protesters to resolve the issue.