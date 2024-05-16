2Ndry MPO Schools: They must pay admission fees to govt

Education ministry orders

The government yesterday instructed all secondary educational institutions to deposit the admission fees collected from students with the government coffer.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) in a notification yesterday asked all district education officers to take necessary measures so the secondary schools deposit admission fees collected in 2023-2024 fiscal year with the government's treasury.

The circular said the list of the educational institutions, along with the copies of the treasury challans related to the deposits, must be submitted to the DSHE within the next four working days.

DSHE sources said that they issued the notification based on a letter from the finance ministry to the education ministry regarding the matter.

"We have issued the notice following the directives from the education ministry," DSHE Director Syed Zafar Ali said.

He, however, did not give the reason for the ministry's instruction.

A top DSHE official, however, said that non-government schools, whose teachers are under the coverage of government's MPO, do not deposit their incomes from students' admission fees with the government's treasury.

"The government now wants those schools to deposit their income from admission fees with its treasury as it has a plan to increase the benefits of the MPO-listed teachers," the official said wishing not to be named.

However, leaders of teachers' platforms have expressed concern over the decision.

Alauddin Bhuiya, secretary general of Bangladesh Teachers Association, told The Daily Star that such a decision in the middle of an academic year was totally unexpected and that it would make running of private MPO-listed schools difficult.

There are around 30,000 non-government MPO-listed schools and colleges in the country, according to data from Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics.