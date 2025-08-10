286 new GPA-5s, 293 pass after SSC result re-evaluation under Dhaka Board

Re-evaluation of this year's SSC and equivalent exam results under the Dhaka Board has added 286 GPA-5 achievers and enabled 293 previously unsuccessful students to pass.

The Dhaka Education Board announced the revised results after rechecking answer scripts, reports Prothom Alo.

This year, 92,676 students applied for re-evaluation of 2,22,533 scripts, with grades changing for 2,946 students, said the board's Senior System Analyst Monjurul Kabir.

The SSC and equivalent results were published on July 10.

More than six lakh students failed under nine general education boards, as well as the madrasa and technical boards.

The pass rate stood at 68.04 percent, significantly lower than last year's 83.77 percent.

The number of GPA-5 achievers also fell by 38,827 compared with last year, with 125,018 initially securing the top grade.