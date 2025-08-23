2026 HSC, equivalent exams to be held on full syllabus, marks

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim and equivalent examinations of 2026 will be held on the whole syllabus, with full marks and duration in all subjects. The exams are scheduled for May–June next year.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) announced the decision in a circular published today on the Dhaka Education Board's website.

It said classes for Class XI students of the 2024–25 academic session began in the second week of August this year. These students will take part in the 2026 HSC, Alim and equivalent exams.

The NCTB confirmed that the tests will be conducted in line with the full syllabus prescribed by the board.

For the past several years, exams at the higher secondary level were held with reduced syllabuses and marks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2026 examinations mark a complete return to the pre-pandemic system.