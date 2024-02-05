12 DU students awarded AF Mujibur Rahman Gold Medal

Twelve students of the department of mathematics and the department of applied mathematics of Dhaka University have been awarded AF Mujibur Rahman Gold Medal for their outstanding academic results in BS honours and MS examinations.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal distributed the Gold Medal among the students as chief guest at a function held today at AF Mujibur Rahman Ganit Bhaban auditorium.

The recipients are Kazi Hafizur Rahman, Najifatun Naher, Ayantika Ghosh, Shobha Islam, Kazi Mehedi Mohammad, Md Islamul Alam, Trishna Datta, Sadia Anjum Jumana, Md Anower Hossain, Apurbo Roy Chowdhury, Trishna Datta (MS), and Lamisa Kibria Keka.

Chairman of the Department of Applied Mathematics Prof Mohammad Ferdous presided over the function.