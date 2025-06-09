Yunus to take-off for London today on a four-day visit

King Charles III to honour Yunus with Harmony Award 2025

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka for London this evening on a four-day official visit to the UK aiming to enhance bilateral relations.

"A flight of Emirates Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London at about 7:30pm today," his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.

On June 4, 2025, acting foreign secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique at a curtain-raiser briefing said the CA will be granted an audience with King Charles III and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the policy and business communities are expected to meet the CA.

In a significant recognition of his global contributions, Prof Yunus has been nominated by King Charles III for the "King Charles III Harmony Award 2025", honouring his lifelong work to promote peace, sustainability, and harmony between people and the environment.

The award will be conferred at a formal ceremony at St James's Palace in London on June 12.

Established in 1990, The King's Foundation, a UK-based charity founded by the then prince of Wales Charles, bestows the prestigious award annually on individuals with exemplary achievements in sustainable development and humanitarian causes.

During the visit, Yunus is set to hold courtesy meetings with the secretaries-general of the Commonwealth and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlighting Bangladesh's broader international engagements.

As part of his public diplomacy efforts, he is expected to deliver a special speech at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, on June 11.

The chief adviser is expected to return home on June 14.