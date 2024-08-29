Yunus seeks Switzerland’s help to bring back stolen money

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today sought Switzerland's cooperation to bring back money stolen from Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus made the comments when the ambassador of Switzerland Reto Renggli paid a courtesy call on him at his office at State Guest House Jamuna.

"Is there any way to return the money?" Professor Yunus asked him, adding that a lot of stolen money has been transferred abroad. It is important," he said.

The ambassador said Switzerland is always willing to cooperate in compliance with globally recognised procedures and standards and in line with proposals it has put forward in recent years.

The envoy said Switzerland would support the interim government and strengthen economic ties with the country.

"I really hope that the business environment will grow more friendly in Bangladesh," said the envoy.

The ambassador expressed concerns about the developments in Myanmar's Rakhine State, which shares a border with Bangladesh.