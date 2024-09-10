Yunus seeks Dutch support for reform agenda

Ambassador of Netherlands to Bangladesh Irma van Dueren today paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The Dutch envoy expressed her country's full support to the interim government, saying the Netherlands would strengthen ties with Bangladesh in wide-ranging areas of cooperation, including agriculture, maritime, industry, youth, knowledge economy, labour, environment and flood management.

Yunus thanked the Dutch ambassador, saying he has a long personal connection with the Netherlands including its leadership and businesses.

The chief adviser sought Dutch support for the ambitious reform agenda of the interim government.

He said Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime destroyed every institution in the country.

"We have to reinvent the institutions," he said, adding his government was committed to carrying out vital reforms in education, finance, labour sector, Election Commission, judiciary, civil administration and business environment.

The Rohingya crisis was also discussed during the talk.

The chief adviser said the Rohingya refugees growing up in the camps must be educated and trained so that they don't have a bleak future.

Dueren said they would bring in more Dutch investment in a cluster of potential businesses, including agriculture, water, and renewable energy.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary on SDG Affairs, Kazi Russel Pervez, director general of legal affairs at the foreign ministry, and Thijs Woudstra, deputy Dutch ambassador, were present during the meeting.