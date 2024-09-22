Yunus seeks Danish support for mangroves, labour reforms

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today sought Danish support to labour reforms and mangrove research, saying the two are some of the top priorities of Bangladesh's interim government.

The chief adviser said labour reforms are needed to attract investment from foreign investors, while mangroves in Bangladesh's southern region have proved to be essential to combat climate change.

He made the comments when Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller paid a courtesy call on him at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

Labour reforms including implementing the ILO conventions are key areas of reform of his government, Prof Yunus said, adding it was essential both for the workers and the manufacturers.

The chief adviser suggested joint Danish-Bangladesh research on mangroves.

"People should invest in mangroves. It protects the country from storms," he said.

He also sought Danish support for the treatment of some of the critically injured people who were hit by bullets during the July-August student-led revolution.

The Danish ambassador congratulated the CA on taking the leadership of the interim government. He also handed over the original congratulatory letter from the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to the chief adviser.

He offered Danish support for the survivors of the revolution and several key areas of the interim government's reform agenda.

The ambassador mentioned Denmark's continued interest in high quality projects such as 400 million dollars investment by Danish shipping and ports giants Maersk/APM Terminals, $1.3 billion investment in offshore wind energy project, and 300 million dollars financing for the Saidabad Water Treatment Plant in Dhaka.

He also backed the interim government's labour reform moves, saying there is potential for closer dialogue between Denmark and Bangladesh on this vital issue.

Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and Principal Coordinator of the SDG affairs, Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary, economic relations division, Kazi Russel Pervez, Director General of the foreign ministry and Anders Karlsen, deputy ambassador of Denmark were also present in the meeting.