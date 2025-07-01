Yunus, Rubio pledge to deepen economic ties

Will work towards a stable Indo-Pacific region

Bangladesh and the United States yesterday pledged to deepen economic ties and reaffirmed commitment to a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

The issues came up during a 15-minute phone conversation between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a statement from the chief adviser's press wing.

The discussion was warm, cordial, and constructive, reflecting excellent bilateral engagement between the two nations, it added.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's Interim Government Dr Muhammad Yunus. The secretary and chief adviser affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties between the United States and Bangladesh and to enhancing security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

The CA's press wing said both leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade, Bangladesh's ongoing process of transition to democracy, and aid for Rohingya refugees.

Rubio expressed his support for Bangladesh's reform agenda and its move to hold elections early next year.

Noting that the US is Bangladesh's largest export destination and one of the top sources of remittances, both leaders expressed hope for concluding talks on tariffs soon, paving the way for increased bilateral trade, added the press wing statement.

Referring to an "excellent" meeting held between National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington on Thursday, Yunus emphasised strengthening bilateral ties.

He also thanked President Donald Trump for responding positively to his request to suspend reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for 90 days, adding, "We are working with your officials to finalise a package of measures to effectively respond to President Trump's trade agenda."

Seeking US support for the country's democratic transition, the chief adviser reaffirmed that elections would be held "in the early part of next year" and hoped that ongoing dialogue between his government and political parties would result in the much-needed reforms of the country's political system.

"The Election Commission is working hard to reorganise the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government," the press wing quoted Yunus as saying.

He commended Washington for its generous support to Rohingya refugees. The US has been the top donor to the Rohingyas since 2017.

"The prospect for a viable solution to the Rohingya crisis and repatriation of them back to Myanmar is now better than ever before, and Bangladesh is working on that," Yunus said.

The two leaders also touched upon geopolitical issues, including the need for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region and Bangladesh's relationships with its neighbours.

Yunus invited Rubio to visit Bangladesh ahead of the general election to witness the country's transition to democracy first-hand, stating, "It will inspire our young people."