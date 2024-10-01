Yunus-Modi talks likely on BIMSTEC summit sidelines: foreign adviser

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to meet in November on the sidelines of BIMSTEC summit in Thailand.

"There is a possibility of a meeting between Indian prime minister and our chief adviser at the BIMSTEC summit. The date is yet to be fixed, but it will possibly be in November. There, the two sides may further discuss our bilateral relationship," Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said at the foreign ministry today.

"Besides, we will try to establish contacts with India at various other levels and try to address the problems that are there in the bilateral relationship."

He briefed the media on the outcome of the chief adviser's attendance at the UN General Assembly in New York from September 23-27.

Yunus held meetings with a number of dignitaries and leaders, including US President Biden, in New York.

Noting his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said they discussed the present situation of Bangladesh and both sides agreed that Dhaka and New Delhi need to establish a good relationship for the sake of both countries.

"Both Bangladesh and India have interests in this relationship."

Touhid said the two foreign ministers also discussed the security situation in Bangladesh.

"We said there was practically no government for some days after August 5. However, eventually, police returned to work and the armed forces are backing them. Recently, there has been no complaint about security from foreigners," he said.

Asked if Dhaka raised the issue of 1971 and a formal apology during the meeting between Prof Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Touhid said it did not.

"We have not given any hint to Pakistan that we will advance our relations ignoring the events of 1971. While we want good relations, it does not mean that we will ignore 1971."

He said he personally thinks that normalising relations with Pakistan would be easier if Pakistan could show the courage in sincerely apologising for the events of 1971.

"There would not be anything wrong in it [Pakistan's seeking apology]. Japan has sought apologies for the atrocities of their military during World War II.

"However, at the same time, halting relations [with Pakistan] for this reason is also not necessary. Where we have interests, we should advance the relationship."

About meetings with other world leaders, Touhid said the interim government leaders explained the context of this government and that it would implement necessary reforms before declaring a roadmap for elections.

They also stressed the necessity of reforms to ensure that no dictator will be able to come to power again in Bangladesh.

"Once this [reforms] is done, we will conduct the election … It will not make any sense if we say it will take three months or three years."

Touhid said he also met professionals of the Bangladesh community and businesses in New York who also suggested not hurrying the elections without implementing necessary reforms.

"We don't want our youth to take to the streets again and get shot. We said we will do it as soon as possible. We don't have any political ambition."