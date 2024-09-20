Yunus-Modi meeting remains uncertain

A meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Mohammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their upcoming visits to the United States remains uncertain.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the matter during a media briefing, saying several bilateral meetings for Modi are still "a work in progress".

His reply came in response to a question about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Modi and Yunus.

Vikram confirmed that Modi will meet US President Joe Biden, as well as the prime ministers of Japan and Australia, during the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21.

The Indian foreign secretary also mentioned that Modi will have additional bilateral meetings in New York, where he will address "The Summit of the Future" at the UN General Assembly. He said that the scheduling of these meetings is still being finalised.

When asked about the potential for "Bangladesh's political instability" to be discussed during Modi's meeting with Biden, Vikram said the agenda between India and the United States as strategic partners is "vast and deep". On whether any specific issue would figure in the meeting, he said , "We are open for discussion on any issue."

Regarding a potential meeting between Modi and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, he said, "I will not be able to confirm right now," but acknowledged that relevant issues could be raised if the meeting occurs.

Modi's US visit is scheduled for September 21-23, where he will participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Biden.