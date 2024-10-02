Yunus, Modi may meet at Bimstec summit

Says foreign adviser

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to meet in November on the sidelines of Bimstec summit in Thailand.

"The date is yet to be fixed, but it is possibly in November. There, the two sides may further discuss our bilateral relationship," Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said at his ministry yesterday.

"Besides, we will try to establish contacts with India at various other levels and try to address the problems in the bilateral relationship."

He briefed the media on the outcomes of the chief adviser's attendance of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23-27.

On the sidelines of the event, Prof Yunus held meetings with a number of dignitaries, including US President Biden.

Noting his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the adviser said they discussed the situation in Bangladesh and both sides agreed that Dhaka and New Delhi need to establish good relationships for the sake of the two countries.

Touhid said they also discussed the security situation in Bangladesh.

"We said there was practically no government for a few days after August 5. However, eventually, police returned to work and armed forces are backing them. Recently, there have been no complaints on security by the foreigners."

Asked if Dhaka raised the issue of 1971 and formal apology during the meeting between Prof Yunus and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Touhid said it was not.

"We have not given any hint to Pakistan that we will advance our relations ignoring the events of 1971. While we want good relations, it does not mean that we will ignore 1971."

The adviser said he personally thinks that normalising relations with Pakistan would be easier if Pakistan could show courage and sincerely apologise for the events in 1971.

"There would not be anything wrong in it [Pakistan's seeking apology]. Japan has apologised for its military's atrocities during the World War II."

However, at the same time, suspending relations with Pakistan for this reason is also not necessary, he said. "Where we have interests, we should advance the relationship."

On other meetings with the international community leaders, Touhid said the interim government leaders explained the context of this government's formation and that it will carry out necessary reforms before announcing a roadmap for elections.

They also stressed on reforms so that no dictator can come to power again in Bangladesh.

"Once this is done [reforms], we will hold the polls … If we say it will take three months or three years, it does not make any sense."

Touhid said he also met the Bangladesh community professionals and businesspersons in New York, who also suggested not hurrying for the elections but doing necessary reforms first.

"We don't want the young to take to the streets again and be hit by bullets. We said we will do it [reforms] as soon as possible. We don't have any political ambition."