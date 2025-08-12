Yunus to meet Malaysian PM in KL today

Malaysia rolls out the red carpet for Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Yunus is on a three-day state visit. Photo: CA’s Press Wing

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim are set to hold official talks in Putrajaya as the two countries are eying better relations.

Prof Yunus reached Kuala Lumpur at 7:50pm yesterday on a three-day visit at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, who was the first to visit Bangladesh in October last year after the formation of the interim government.

The chief adviser will be accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya, this morning before the private and delegation-level bilateral meetings with the Malaysian premier.

Both leaders will witness the exchange of at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of defence, energy, strategic, and international studies, capacity building in semiconductors, and trade promotion, as well as the exchange of notes in the areas of diplomatic training and higher education.

They will then address a joint press conference.

There are about 12 lakh Bangladeshis working in Malaysia. Of them, around four lakh are undocumented and Dhaka will request Malaysia to regularise them.

Malaysia froze recruitment from Bangladesh on May 31 last year after allegations of a syndication in the labour recruitment, abuses, and charging of high recruitment fees.

"We will definitely discuss the new recruitment but welfare of our workers there is an important part. So, we will raise it," a diplomatic source told The Daily Star.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries reached $2.92 billion, an increase of 5.1 percent compared to 2023, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

However, Bangladesh's export to Malaysia is much less than what Malaysia exports here.

WARM WELCOME

Malaysia extended a warm welcome to Prof Yunus as a commercial flight of Biman carrying him and his entourage landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, reported UNB.

He was escorted to the VVIP Complex, where the chief adviser was welcomed by Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Bin Ismail and accorded a static guard of honour.

The Malaysian premier will host an official luncheon in honour of the chief adviser and his delegation members at the Seri Perdana Complex today.

The chief adviser is scheduled to deliver a public lecture tomorrow and he will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Prof Yunus will also have a session with members of the Yunus Social Business Centre community and the university network, at a programme jointly organised by UKM.

He will later attend a business forum and a series of meetings before joining dinner to be hosted by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia. Prof Yunus will visit Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia tomorrow.

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Expatriates' Welfare Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun will hold separate meetings with the relevant Malaysian counterparts.