Yunus, Japanese PM to hold talks tomorrow eyeing greater cooperation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru are set to hold bilateral talks tomorrow which will outline areas of cooperation to further strengthen the relations between the two friendly nations.

Ahead of the meeting, Prof Yunus said he is looking forward to his meeting with the Japanese prime minister to expand the ongoing collaboration between the two countries in different sectors.

"There are so many areas of collaboration between Japan and Bangladesh; I want to build on this," the chief adviser said when President and CEO of Nikkei Inc. Tsuyoshi Hasebe called on him at the Imperial Hotel.

Japan said PM Ishiba Shigeru's bilateral talks with Prof Yunus would render a "precious opportunity" for Japan to indicate its further support to the transition efforts of the chief adviser and his interim government.

Prof Yunus and Shigeru Ishiba will discuss "strategic bilateral" issues to strengthen the relations on all fronts.

"The meeting will discuss various strategic bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Japan – trade and investment, cooperation in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, human resources development," said Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique.

Prior to the meeting, the chief adviser will be given a red carpet reception and a guard of honour, he said.

The chief adviser is scheduled to arrive at Prime Minister's Office of Japan at 10:00am (Tokyo time).

"The main focus of this visit is budgetary support," Ruhul said, adding that a total of seven MoUs are likely to be signed during the official visit of the chief adviser.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said Bangladesh is expecting to get $500 million budgetary supports from Japan in addition to $250 million for the country's railway sector with likely support in other areas as the two countries eye to further strengthen relations.

Bangladesh has sought $1 billion from Japan in the form of "soft loan", and the announcement will come formally after the bilateral talks between the two leaders and an exchange of notes will be signed.