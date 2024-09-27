Yunus holds bilateral talks with European Commission president, Dutch PM at UNGA

Diplomacy
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a series of significant meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

Yunus met with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in separate bilateral talks. He also had a meeting with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim AA Khan KC.

These high-level discussions underscore Bangladesh's active participation in global diplomacy during the UNGA.

These discussions also highlight Bangladesh's active engagement on the global stage during this critical period of reform and rebuilding.

