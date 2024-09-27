Yunus holds bilateral talks with European Commission president, Dutch PM at UNGA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a series of significant meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.

Photo: Collected

Yunus met with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in separate bilateral talks. He also had a meeting with International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim AA Khan KC.

Photo: Collected

These high-level discussions underscore Bangladesh's active participation in global diplomacy during the UNGA.

