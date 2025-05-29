Yunus greets Mahathir ahead of 100th birthday, seeks support for ASEAN bid

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today extended early birthday greetings to former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who will turn 100 on July 10, and discussed Bangladesh's bid for full membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Rohingya crisis during a meeting in Tokyo.

The two met at the Imperial Hotel on the sidelines of the Nikkei Forum Future of Asia, where they reflected on their decades-long friendship, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

"I wish you a very happy 100th birthday in advance," the chief adviser told Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's Prime Minister for a total of 24 years over two terms, from 1981 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020.

The 40-minute meeting focused on issues of mutual interest, including Rohingya repartriation and Bangladesh's bid to join ASEAN.

Malaysia is the current chair of the regional bloc, while Bangladesh has applied to become a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN several years ago with the aim of becoming a full member.

"We need Malaysia's support to become an ASEAN member," the chief adviser told Mahathir, who played a key role in establishing ASEAN as a powerful regional body during his time as the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The chief adviser also thanked Malaysia for employing hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi workers across various sectors.

"In every village of Bangladesh, people know about Malaysia because many travel there for employment," Yunus said.

Mahathir noted that a growing number of Bangladeshis had established businesses in Malaysia and were doing well.

He recalled how Malaysia thrived due to his Look East policy and asked Bangladesh to undertake similar policies.

The chief adviser said that Bangladesh was also trying to increase its trade and bilateral relations with Malaysia's neighbouring country, Indonesia, which, unlike Malaysia, is not a household name in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also requested Mahathir to use his influence to resolve the Rohingya crisis, inviting the former Malaysian leader to visit Bangladesh.

Mahathir said he would accept the invitation only if he was allowed by his physicians, who had restricted his travel due to his health condition.