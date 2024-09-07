Yunus describes border killings by BSF as 'callousness'

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has condemned border killings of Bangladeshis by India's Border Security Force, describing it as callousness and insisting they must stop because killing is no solution.

In an interview with India's state-owned news agency the Press Trust of India, or PTI, at his official residence in Dhaka, he also said the interim government would pursue ways to resolve differences over the long-pending Teesta water sharing treaty with India, as delaying it for years serves no purpose for either nation.

Speaking about the contentious issue of border killings, Yunus condemned it and said killing is not a solution to dealing with anything.

"Killing someone is not a solution, as there are legal ways to deal with this. There has to be a ground mechanism and legal procedure to handle it. This is a one-sided thing. No one is crossing the border to capture your country; those who are being killed by shooting are just couriers. This is callousness. This has to stop," he said.