Yunus calls for Saarc revival in talks with Pakistan PM

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called for the revival of the Saarc as a top platform for regional cooperation in South Asia.

The chief adviser made the call when he met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting at the UN headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, the two leaders underscored the need to revitalise the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Prof Yunus said reviving Saarc could be a good way to start it and sought Pakistan's support.

Shehbaz Sharif promised his support for the initiative and suggested the countries move step by step in reviving the regional platform.

Sharif said Bangladesh and Pakistan should open a "new page" in their relations to enhance cooperation in various aspects.

"It's very essential we revive our relations," he said.

Sharif expressed Pakistan's interest in investing in Bangladesh's textile and leather sectors.

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus proposed an exchange of youth programs between the two countries.

The two countries also discussed renewing foreign secretary-level talks and reactivating the joint commission between the two countries.

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain was also present during the talks.