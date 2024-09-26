Yunus calls for reviving SAARC in meeting with Pakistan PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus greets Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif before their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in New York yesterday. Photo: Chief Adviser’s Press Wing

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday called for reviving SAARC as a top platform for regional cooperation in South Asia.

He made the call when he met Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

During the meeting, the two leaders stressed the need for revitalising the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Yunus said reviving SAARC could be a good way to start the process. He sought Pakistan's support in this regard.

Pledging his support for the initiative, Shehbaz suggested the countries move step by step in reviving the regional platform.

He said Bangladesh and Pakistan should open a "new page" in their relations to enhance cooperation in different sectors. "It's very essential we revive our relations."

Sharif expressed Pakistan's interest in investing in Bangladesh's textile and leather sectors.

The chief adviser proposed launching youth exchange programmes between the two countries.

The two countries also discussed renewing foreign secretary-level talks and reactivating the joint commission between the two countries.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain was present during the talks.

Pakistan Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that Shehbaz on Tuesday night (New York time) attended a ceremony marking the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations at the invitation of the chief adviser.

The two leaders agreed to promote bilateral cooperation. There was a positive discussion regarding the expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the statement added.

Yesterday, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted Chief Adviser Yunus at the UNGA.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk also met Prof Yunus yesterday.

They discussed areas of work of mutual interest in Bangladesh towards securing justice, freedom, and human rights.

Turk lauded the interim government's continuing reform initiatives.