Yunus, Blinken discuss need for strong institutions to fight graft

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday discussed the importance of building strong institutions to fight corruption, uphold media freedom, respect internationally recognised labour rights, and protect human rights for all in Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees and members of the minority communities.

Blinken indicated US support for free and fair elections, which will chart an inclusive, democratic, and equitable future for all Bangladeshis, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said after the meeting.

The secretary underscored US support and assistance for the interim government as it guides the country towards economic stability and highlighted the importance of reforms to ensure continued foreign direct investment, Miller said.

Secretary Blinken met with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly.

The secretary and the chief adviser affirmed their shared vision of deepening the United States-Bangladesh partnership.

Earlier, Prof Yunus had a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Biden and Prof Yunus affirmed the close partnership between the United States and Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Tuesday, President Biden welcomed further engagement between the two governments.

Biden offered continued US support as Bangladesh implements its new reform agenda, according to the readout of his meeting with the chief adviser of Bangladesh.

Biden met with Yunus to congratulate him on his recent appointment as the head of the interim government, according to the White House.

This was the first time in the history of Bangladesh that a US president met the head of the Bangladesh government on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, according to the chief adviser's press wing.