Yunus, Biden meet in New York Sept 24

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24.

"Our chief adviser will be meeting President Joe Biden in the afternoon on September 24," a diplomatic source told The Daily Star last night.

Yunus will be reaching New York on the night of September 23 and will meet President Biden the next day, the source said.

"This is a reflection of the support of the US administration for the interim government of Bangladesh," the source in New York said.

Another source said the US president usually goes to New York to attend the UNGA for a short time and does not hold any bilateral meetings. The fact that he would be meeting Yunus there is significant, the source added.

The US president never held bilateral meeting with Bangladesh head of government in New York, diplomatic officials said.

The US and Bangladesh relations were strained during the Awami League regime.

The US imposed sanctions on Rab in December 2021 and announced visa restrictions in May last year against those who it deemed undermined democratic elections.

After the elections, Washington said the elections were not free, fair or participatory.