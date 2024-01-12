Xi, Putin greet Hasina on being re-elected PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in separate messages yesterday, congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

With Hasina in her fourth consecutive and overall fifth term in office, President Xi expects to promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and take the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights.

He pointed out that China and Bangladesh are neighbours with a long-established friendship, according to a message sent by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka to the media.

Xi said that over the past 49 years, since the establishment of the diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally and achieved mutual benefits and win-win results.

"China and Bangladesh firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests, and jointly pursue the development and revitalisation of each country, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples," he further said.

Xi expected that China and Bangladesh would make joint efforts to further implement the important consensus he reached with Sheikh Hasina in South Africa last August, enhance political mutual trust, promote traditional friendship, further synergise development strategies, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, so as to uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to newer heights.

According to UNB, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message said, "Russian-Bangladeshi relations have been traditionally developing in the spirit of friendship. Hopefully, your activities as the head of the government will further contribute to strengthening the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the people of our countries."

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier of State Council Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hasina, saying China and Bangladesh are close neighbours and development partners of close cooperation.

In recent years, China and Bangladesh have deepened their political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in the Belt and Road cooperation, he said.

Li added that he stands ready to work with Hasina to promote the bilateral friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation, and further develop China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, for the greater benefit of the two countries.

Shri Indra Mani Pandey, secretary-general of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), also congratulated the prime minister yesterday on her reappointment.

In a letter to her, he said that as one of the founding members of BIMSTEC, Bangladesh has been playing an important role in expanding regional cooperation within the sub-regional body's framework.

Pandey added that Bangladesh's leadership will remain critical in achieving the BMISTEC's vision of building a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region.

He also said that under the leadership of Hasina, Bangladesh will continue to contribute to BIMSTEC achieving new heights in the coming years and transforming itself into a vibrant regional organisation.