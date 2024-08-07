‘Will remain worried till law and order restored’

S Jaishankar tells India’s Rajya Sabha about Bangladesh

India has said it remains deeply concerned until law and order is visibly restored in Bangladesh following the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities," said S Jaishankar, India's external affairs minister, in a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on the situation in Bangladesh yesterday, a day after Hasina's resignation and fleeing to India.

There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being.

"We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored," he said, adding that Indian border guards have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex situation.

He hoped that the Bangladesh government would provide the required security protection for the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

"We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilises."

India is in close and continuous touch with its nationals in Bangladesh through its diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar said that India-Bangladesh relations have been exceptionally close for many decades, adding that the concern about recent violence and instability there is shared across the political spectrum.

Since the national election in January this year, there have been considerable tensions, deep divides and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics.

This underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June, he said.

There was growing violence, including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, which continued through July.

On August 4, events took a very serious turn. Attacks on police and government installations intensified as overall levels of violence greatly escalated. Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country, Jaishankar said.

"What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples have also come under attack at multiple locations."

The full extent of the damage caused to minorities by vandalism is still not clear.

"Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India," Jaishankar said.

India simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from the Bangladesh authorities, he said, adding that Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday evening.

Addressing an all-party meeting at the Parliament House, Jaishankar said India was giving Hasina some time "to recover" before talking to her as she was in a state of shock, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The Indian government would give her the necessary assistance, he said.

Several leaders including Rahul Gandhi of Congress conveyed their full cooperation to the government in this regard.

Gandhi enquired about the Indian government's short-term and long-term strategy in dealing with diplomatic ramifications of the power shift in Dhaka, reports India Today.

In response, Jaishankar said it is a developing situation and the government is analysing it closely so that it can fine-tune its next move.

Gandhi also asked about the state of minorities in Bangladesh and the possibility of a "foreign hand" in the unrest.

The minister said it would be too soon to talk about external interference as it is still a developing situation.