Weeklong art, photography exhibition kicks off in Dhaka

A weeklong art and photography exhibition on China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects in Bangladesh kicked off in Dhaka today.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen launched the exhibition at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpokala Academy in the capital today.

The Chinese embassy in Dhaka and the Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) are jointly organizing the event.

"The motivation behind organizing this photography and art exhibition was to inspire mutual cultural understanding among young individuals from both nations and capture the beauty of their daily lives and work," said the Chinese ambassador.

Many of the major projects, including Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Padma Rail Link, and tunnel under the Karnaphuli, were built with Chinese support under the BRI.

The photos of those are being on display at the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

Participants in this exhibition comprise art students from China and Bangladesh, and photography and painting enthusiasts, including some children who participated in the "Dreamland China" Art Competition.

Yao Wen also said the BRI project is helping Bangladesh to develop its road communication sector hugely, promoting overall development and industrialization.

Through this exhibition people of Bangladesh will know better on how China works here and contributes to the development and rising economy of Bangladesh, he said.

Not only trade and economic ties but also the cultural connectivity between Bangladesh and China has been boosted through the BRI projects, he said adding that China always stands by Bangladesh.

Throughout this year, the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has orchestrated a series of cultural activities for the youth, facilitating exchanges by organizing groups of Bangladeshi youths to visit Yunnan, Anhui, Xinjiang, and other regions, resulting in commendable outcomes.

"Looking ahead, the embassy is committed to intensifying its efforts to promote friendly exchanges among the youth of both nations, supporting reciprocal visits and nurturing them to become the cornerstone of the enduring China-Bangladesh friendship," Wen added.

Professor Nisar Hosain, dean of Faculty of Fine Arts at University of Dhaka, former ambassador Munshi Faiz Ahmad, and BSA Director General Liakot Ali Lucky, among others, also spoke at the event.