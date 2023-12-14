Diplomacy
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 01:42 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

We welcome Spanish investment in Bangladesh

PM tells outgoing envoy
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 01:42 AM
Forbes ranks Hasina 9th most powerful among women in politics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Spanish investments will be welcomed in any sector of Bangladesh.

She made the remark when Spain's ambassador to Bangladesh Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas paid a farewell call on her at the Gono Bhaban, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While briefing reporters after the meeting, Karim said Salas expressed his country's keenness to invest in Bangladesh including in its agro-based industries.

"Many entrepreneurs are keen to visit Bangladesh and invest here," the Spanish ambassador said.

During the meeting, both the premier and the Spanish envoy expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship between the two countries and hoped that this relationship will be strengthened further.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রেললাইন মেরামত হয়েছে, ঢাকা-ময়মনসিংহ ট্রেন চলবে বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে

গাজীপুরের ভাওয়াল ও রাজেন্দ্রপুর রেলস্টেশনের মধ্যবর্তী বনখড়িয়া এলাকায় রেললাইন মেরামতের কাজ শেষ হয়েছে। রেলওয়ে কর্তৃপক্ষ জানিয়েছে, এই রুটে বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে স্বাভাবিক সময়সূচি অনুযায়ী ট্রেন চলাচল করবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এক মাস ধরে বিক্রি হচ্ছিল কুকুরের মাংসের বিরিয়ানি, আটক ৪

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification